Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

Rome, October 21 - Franck Ribery got a three-match ban Monday for pushing a linesman after Lazio's winning goal in a 2-1 home defeat at Fiorentina Sunday. The veteran Frenchman was protesting an alleged foul by Romelu Lukaku on a Fiorentina player early in Lazio's winning move. The former Bayern Munich and Marseille star, 36, was penalised for "gravely disrespectful conduct towards an assistant referee".