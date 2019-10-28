Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2019 | 18:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

 
Bologna
Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

Man, 85, gored by wild boar in his garden

 
Foggia
Woman, 53, stabbed to death near Foggia

Woman, 53, stabbed to death near Foggia

 
Treviso
Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

Woman dies of cancer hours after giving birth

 
Frankfurt
Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

 
Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

 
Rome
27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

 
Rome
M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

 
Milan
Haters to be pitied says Segre

Haters to be pitied says Segre

 
Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

 
Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

 

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeMalasanità
Morì dopo 3 interventi: chiesto processo per ex direttore sanitario del Policlinico di Bari

Morì dopo 3 interventi: chiesto processo per ex direttore sanitario del Policlinico di Bari

 
HomeFemminicidio
Orta Nova, donna di 53 anni uccisa a coltellate: due giorni fa l'ex genero l'aveva minacciata

Orta Nova, donna uccisa a coltellate: due giorni fa l'ex genero l'aveva minacciata

 
HomeLa denuncia
Salento, 14enne esce con le amiche e viene stuprata da un coetaneo

Salento, 14enne esce con le amiche e viene stuprata da un coetaneo

 
TarantoMinacce
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

 
PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

 
Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

 
Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

 
Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

 

i più letti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Rome

Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

Protested alleged Lazio foul in winning move agst Fiorentina

Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman

Rome, October 21 - Franck Ribery got a three-match ban Monday for pushing a linesman after Lazio's winning goal in a 2-1 home defeat at Fiorentina Sunday. The veteran Frenchman was protesting an alleged foul by Romelu Lukaku on a Fiorentina player early in Lazio's winning move. The former Bayern Munich and Marseille star, 36, was penalised for "gravely disrespectful conduct towards an assistant referee".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati