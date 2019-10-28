Soccer: Ribery gets 3-match ban for pushing linesman
Rome
28 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 21 - Franck Ribery got a three-match ban Monday for pushing a linesman after Lazio's winning goal in a 2-1 home defeat at Fiorentina Sunday. The veteran Frenchman was protesting an alleged foul by Romelu Lukaku on a Fiorentina player early in Lazio's winning move. The former Bayern Munich and Marseille star, 36, was penalised for "gravely disrespectful conduct towards an assistant referee".
