Woman, 53, stabbed to death near Foggia

Foggia, October 28 - A 53-year-old woman was stabbed to death near Foggia in Puglia on Monday, police said. The murder happened in the small town of Orta Nova, they said. The woman was threatened with a gun by her former son-in-law in a bar there on Saturday evening, they said. Police are looking for the man. The woman, Filomena Bruno, ws said to have died almost instantly. An autopsy has been ordered.