Frankfurt
Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

Rome
M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

Milan
Haters to be pitied says Segre

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

Rome
Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

Rome
Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Rome
Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

BariL'iniziativa
Nella chiesa di San Giovanni Battista a Bari una culla termica per i bimbi abbandonati

Lecceuniversità
Accoglienza e diritto allo studio universitario: il forum a Lecce

Foggiadai carabinieri
Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

TarantoL'incendio
Manduria, fiamme in impianto compostaggio rifiuti: il fumo in paese

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Frankfurt

Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Time for more Europe, not less Europe says chief at term's end

Frankfurt, October 28 - Mario Draghi handed over to Christine Lagarde as European Central Bank chief Monday saying it was "easier to say goodbye knowing that the ECB is in good hands". "It is time for more Europe, not less Europe," Draghi added. Draghi was speaking at a ceremony marking the end of his eight-year term as president, with Lagarde who will take over on November 1, and European leaders. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Draghi had warded off the risk of the end of the euro and said that he had worked for a more solid Europe. German Chancellor Angela Merkjel agreed with Draghi that it was a "consolation" to know the ECB was in good hands, referring to former IMF managing director Lagarde. French President Emmanuel Macron said Draghi was a worthy heir of the EU's founding fathers, such as Jean Monier, Robert Schuman, Konrad Adenauer and "your illustrious compatriots Alcide De Gasperi and Altiero Spinelli". Macron said that Draghi had "raised high the European dream". He added that EU leaders must now respond to Draghi's call for expanive budget policy to flank the ECB's monetary policy.

