Frankfurt
Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

Rome
M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

Milan
Haters to be pitied says Segre

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

Rome
Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

Rome
Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Rome
Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

TarantoMinacce
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

BariL'iniziativa
Nella chiesa di San Giovanni Battista a Bari una culla termica per i bimbi abbandonati

Lecceuniversità
Accoglienza e diritto allo studio universitario: il forum a Lecce

Foggiadai carabinieri
Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l'AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Perugia

Centre-right wins Umbria election with landslide

Voters in central region give thumbs down to M5S-PD alliance

Perugia, October 28 - Centre-right candidate Donatella Tesei won Sunday's regional election in Umbria with a landslide, claiming 57.55% of the vote, according to official figures released on Monday. Tesei won over 20 points more of the vote than Vincenzo Bianconi, the candidate backed by the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), who got only 37.48%. The anti-establishment M5S and the PD, who were fierce rivals until recently, teamed up in a bid to end a long series of victories in regional elections by the League-led centre right. They had formed a pact at the national level for a new government in August after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the first government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte, which was based on an alliance between the M5S and the League. But the PD-M5S 'experiment' was given the thumbs down by Umbrian voters. Salvini's League was again the driving force of the centre-right's triumph, winning 36.9%, compared to 14% in the last round of elections in the central region. The rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party made double figures with 10.4%, up from 6.2% last time and almost twice the level of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) on 5.5%. The PD got 22.3%, down from 35.8% last time, while the M5S slumped from 14.6% to 7.41%.

