Frankfurt
Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

Rome
M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

Milan
Haters to be pitied says Segre

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

Rome
Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

Rome
Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Rome
Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

TarantoMinacce
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

BariL'iniziativa
Nella chiesa di San Giovanni Battista a Bari una culla termica per i bimbi abbandonati

Lecceuniversità
Accoglienza e diritto allo studio universitario: il forum a Lecce

Foggiadai carabinieri
Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Rome

27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

67.2% have started 'path out of violence', 72.8% with young kids

Rome, October 28 - Almost a third, or 27%, of women who went to anti-violence centres in Italy in 2017 were foreigners, SITAT said Monday. In all, 43,467 women went to the centres against domestic violence and beating by partners or exes two years ago, the stats agency said. This was the equivalent of 15.5 every 10,000 women. Some 67.2% of them started a path out of violence, or 10.7 every 10,000 women. Of the women who took this option, 63.7% have children, minors in 72.8% of cases. The ISTAT report was the first survey of the 281 anti-violence centres (CAVs) that help women beaten by their partners and their children. The report was drawn up with the help of the government's equal opportunities department (DPO), the National Research Council (CNR) and Italy's regions.

