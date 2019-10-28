27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

Rome, October 28 - Almost a third, or 27%, of women who went to anti-violence centres in Italy in 2017 were foreigners, SITAT said Monday. In all, 43,467 women went to the centres against domestic violence and beating by partners or exes two years ago, the stats agency said. This was the equivalent of 15.5 every 10,000 women. Some 67.2% of them started a path out of violence, or 10.7 every 10,000 women. Of the women who took this option, 63.7% have children, minors in 72.8% of cases. The ISTAT report was the first survey of the 281 anti-violence centres (CAVs) that help women beaten by their partners and their children. The report was drawn up with the help of the government's equal opportunities department (DPO), the National Research Council (CNR) and Italy's regions.