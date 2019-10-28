M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

Rome, October 28 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that an election pact between his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is 'unfeasible' after the candidate backed by both groups in Sunday's regional election in Umbria was soundly beaten. He added, however, that he wants Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, which relies on both the PD and the M5S, to continue. "Umbria was an experiment. The experiment didn't work," Di Maio told Sky Tg24. "All the theory that said we would be an alternative if we formed an alliance with another party did not work". He added that being in government with allies, whether they be the PD or, as in the first Conte government, with the far-right League, "hurt" the M5S. "We are in an alliance because we don't have 51% (of the seats) in parliament and we are obtaining results in this way," he said. "The government should be improved and renewed".