Frankfurt
Farewell easier knowing ECB in good hands - Draghi

Florence
Son, 10, reports domestic violence, dad arrested

Rome
27% of women at anti-violence centres foreign - ISTAT

Rome
M5S-PD alliance unfeasible-Di Maio after Umbria defeat

Milan
Haters to be pitied says Segre

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

Rome
Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

Rome
Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Rome
Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoMinacce
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia la ex moglie: arrestato

BariL'iniziativa
Nella chiesa di San Giovanni Battista a Bari una culla termica per i bimbi abbandonati

Lecceuniversità
Accoglienza e diritto allo studio universitario: il forum a Lecce

Foggiadai carabinieri
Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Rome, October 28 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that an election pact between his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is 'unfeasible' after the candidate backed by both groups in Sunday's regional election in Umbria was soundly beaten. He added, however, that he wants Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, which relies on both the PD and the M5S, to continue. "Umbria was an experiment. The experiment didn't work," Di Maio told Sky Tg24. "All the theory that said we would be an alternative if we formed an alliance with another party did not work". He added that being in government with allies, whether they be the PD or, as in the first Conte government, with the far-right League, "hurt" the M5S. "We are in an alliance because we don't have 51% (of the seats) in parliament and we are obtaining results in this way," he said. "The government should be improved and renewed".

