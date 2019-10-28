Haters to be pitied says Segre

Milan, October 28 - Auschwitz survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre said Monday of the social media haters who post an average 200 racist messages a day against her that they are "people to be pitied or treated". Segre, 89, said "I'm a polite person, I don't know any language other than that". Segre was speaking ahead of a seminar at Milan's IULM University. Segre was named Senator for life by president Sergio Mattarella on 19 January 2018. Born into a Milanese Jewish family in 1930, Segre was expelled from her school at the age of eight after the promulgation of Italian Racial Laws in 1938. In 1943, at 13, she was arrested with many members of her family and deported to Auschwitz. After 1990 she started to speak to the public, especially young people, about her experiences.