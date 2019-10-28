Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Agrigento, October 28 - The two legal guardians of a mentally disabled man were arrested Monday for holding hm in chains near Agrigento in Sicily. The husband and wife were arrested at the town of Naro. Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio and his assistant Gloria Andreoli said the man had psychiatric issues. His name and age were not immediately available. Judicial sources said the pair have been charged with severe mistreatment and abduction. Police freed the man after getting wind of his detention.