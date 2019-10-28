FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

Bologna, October 28 - A female militant for far-right group Forza Nuova (FN, New Force) was sent to trial March 20 for wearing an ''Auschwitzland' t-shirt on last year's annual rally of Fascist sympathisers at Mussolini's Romagna birthplace of Predappio on the anniversary of the March on Rome on October 28. The trial was ordered after Selene Ticchi D'Urso filed an appeal against her suspended sentence of four months, commuted to a fine of 9,000 euros, for the incident. FN recently allowed her to rejoin the movement after she was suspended over the incident. Some 3,000 so-called 'nostalgic ones' filed to Mussolini's tomb in Predappio on Sunday ahead of Monday's anniversary of the March on Rome which ushered in the Fascist regime in 1922. One of the demonstrators was dressed like a Fascist 'gerarca' or higher-up. He was ejected from the march. Like every year, the partisan association ANPI condemned the march and called it illegal under postwar laws banning the apology of Fascism. Leftwing and centrist parties called it a "crime".