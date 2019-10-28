Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

(see related). Rome, October 28 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi said his former group, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), had been wrong to form an alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) for Sunday's regional election in Umbria. The candidate backed by the PD and the M5S was resoundingly beaten by the centre-right candidate. "The defeat was born of an agreement that was a mistake both in the timeframe and the method," ex-premier Renzi told RAI journalist Bruno Vespa for Vespa's new book. "We said this privately to all those concerned. "It is no coincidence that Italia Viva stayed out of it. "It was a mistake to form an alliance in a rush in Umbria, without an agreed idea".