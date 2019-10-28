Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Rome, October 28 - Trento, Mantua, Bolzano, Pordenone and Parma are the top five cities in the annual standings of Ecosistema Urbano 2019, a survey by Legambiente, Ambiente Italia and Il Sole 24 Ore on the environmental performance of Italy's provincial capitals, published in Monday's Il Sole 24 Ore. Catania, Siracusa and Vibo Valentia were at the bottom of the rankings. Some big cities were near the bottom. Palermo was 100th, Rome and Naples equal 89th, Turin 88th and Bari 87th. They were dragged down by traffic, trash and water woes, the survey said. The survey said the environment was "a particularly important issue at this historic moment with the Conte 2 government that has put a Green New Deal among its priorities and with the new generations, including those on the streets for Fridays for Future and those who join faculties like Agrarian Science or Environmental Engineering, who show they are very sensitive to the issue." "Mantua, top last year, hands the sceptre to Trento that comes top for the first time thanks to its improvement in air quality, in the use of public transport and attention for cicling mobility".