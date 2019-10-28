Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2019 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

 
Bologna
FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

FN militant sent to trial for 'Auschwitzland' T-shirt

 
Rome
Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

Umbria defeat down to 'mistaken agreement' - Renzi

 
Rome
Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

Trento, Mantua, Bolzano greenest cities in Italy

 
Agrigento
Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains

 
Rome
Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

 
Milan
Probe opened in 2018 into insults against Segre

Probe opened in 2018 into insults against Segre

 
Vatican City
Pope calls for 'new roads' at end of Amazon synod

Pope calls for 'new roads' at end of Amazon synod

 
Milan
Violence took place at Berlusconi party says case witness

Violence took place at Berlusconi party says case witness

 
Rome
Wertmuller receives Oscar for lifetime achievement

Wertmuller receives Oscar for lifetime achievement

 
Perugia
Govt's days are numbered Salvini after Umbria election

Govt's days are numbered Salvini after Umbria election

 

Il Biancorosso

La trasferta
Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

Bari, a Catania finisce in parità: 0-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baritravelblogging
Da Corato alle Dolomiti la storia di Michelangelo, che ha trasformato le sue passioni in un lavoro

Da Corato alle Dolomiti la storia di Michelangelo, che ha trasformato le sue passioni in un lavoro

 
Foggiadai carabinieri
Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

Foggia, rubano tv, stereo e oggetti da azienda agricola: senegalese arrestato, complice in fuga

 
PotenzaLa classifica
Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

Ecosistema urbano: Potenza sale di 42 posizioni, scende Matera

 
Materaimprese artigiane
Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

Basilicata, pressione fiscale ancora molto alta

 
Brindisivia cinque giornate
Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

Brindisi, gambiano fa i bisogni nel parco: denunciato

 
Batla ricostruzione
Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

Barletta, rinasce il «trabucco di Levante»: proseguono i lavori

 
TarantoL'incendio
Manduria, fiamme in impianto compostaggio rifiuti: il fumo in paese

Manduria, fiamme in impianto compostaggio rifiuti: il fumo in paese

 
Calcio LecceDue denunciati
Lecce, incendiò l'auto del mister che non convocò il figlio a una partita

Lecce, incendiò l'auto del mister che non convocò il figlio a una partita

 

i più letti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Gente di mafia a Bari: più truce di Gomorra

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

Bari, agente immobiliare cade in un'intercapedine: è grave

San Severo, San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

San Severo, bypassa l’AdBlue e viaggia con un mezzo altamente inquinante: denunciato

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Bari si prepara al Capodanno di Telenorba: confermato l'evento in piazza

Rome

Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

But better to quit if no long-term vision says premier

Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Rome, October 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the outcome of Sunday's regional election in Umbria, where the candidate backed by the parties supporting his government was resoundingly beaten, should not be "overlooked" while at the same time stressing that it should not affect his national government either. "We are here to govern with courage and determination," Conte said. "We have a reform project for the country. A regional test cannot affect it". The premier also underlined, however, that "if we did not have courage and long-sightedness, it would be better for everyone to go back home".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati