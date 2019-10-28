Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Rome, October 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the outcome of Sunday's regional election in Umbria, where the candidate backed by the parties supporting his government was resoundingly beaten, should not be "overlooked" while at the same time stressing that it should not affect his national government either. "We are here to govern with courage and determination," Conte said. "We have a reform project for the country. A regional test cannot affect it". The premier also underlined, however, that "if we did not have courage and long-sightedness, it would be better for everyone to go back home".