Umbria vote won't affect govt - Conte

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
28 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the outcome of Sunday's regional election in Umbria, where the candidate backed by the parties supporting his government was resoundingly beaten, should not be "overlooked" while at the same time stressing that it should not affect his national government either. "We are here to govern with courage and determination," Conte said. "We have a reform project for the country. A regional test cannot affect it". The premier also underlined, however, that "if we did not have courage and long-sightedness, it would be better for everyone to go back home".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su