Probe opened in 2018 into insults against Segre

Guardians arrested for holding disabled man in chains
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Milan
28 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 28 - The Milan prosecutor's office opened a probe in 2018 into harassment and threats from insults on social media directed at Italian Life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, but the news was made public only on Monday. The investigation, which is still open, is against unknown suspects. Segre, 89, told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview published Monday that she receives 200 racially motivated hate messages a day.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su