Pope calls for 'new roads' at end of Amazon synod

Vatican City, October 28 - The Synod of Bishops on the Pan-Amazon Region concluded Sunday with Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and the Angelus prayer, in which Pope Francis called on the faithful to "leave our safe harbors to enter the open sea where the Spirit invites us to cast our nets". The pontiff said the Synod wanted to "open new roads to proclaiming the Gospel". The final document of the Synod opened up to the possibility of ordaining married permanent deacons in the region as priests, after establishing the appropriate criteria. That paragraph received the largest number of "no" votes, 41, with 128 "yes" votes. The document also proposed the definition of ecological sin as "acts or behaviours of pollution or destruction of the harmony of the environment".