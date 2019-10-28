Violence took place at Berlusconi party says case witness

Milan, October 28 - Chiara Danese, considered a key witness in the so-called Ruby Ter case in which former three-time premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi is on trial with 28 other defendants, testified in tears on Monday that she suffered "psychological and physical violence" at one of Berlusconi's so-called 'bunga bunga' parties in 2010. Danese confirmed her previous testimony from years ago in a previous trial, one of many stemming from the case of an alleged underage prostitute nicknamed Ruby.