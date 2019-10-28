Wertmuller receives Oscar for lifetime achievement

Rome, October 28 - Italian writer-director Lina Wertmuller, 91, received an Oscar for lifetime achievement on Sunday in Los Angeles. Greta Gerwig and Jane Campion presented the Oscar to Wertmuller, who in 1976 became the first woman ever to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar. Isabella Rossellini and Sofia Loren went onstage to honour Wertmuller, who was accompanied by her daughter Maria Zulima Job. "Why Oscar? Let's call it Anna," Wertmuller said jokingly of the statue.