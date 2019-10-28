Govt's days are numbered Salvini after Umbria election

(see related story on Umbria election) Perugia, October 28 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government will not be around for much longer after his party led the centre right to victory in Sunday's regional election in Umbria. "You voted and you chose freedom in the name of 60 million Italians," Salvini said. "The days are numbered for Mr Conte, (Foreign Minister Luigi) Di Maio, (Italia Viva leader Matteo) Renzi and (PD head Nicola) Zingaretti, who are momentarily, illegally occupying national government. "This election had national significance too. "Conte continues with his arrogant destruction of Umbria. Every day there is a new problem. "Those who sow betrayal, harvest betrayal".