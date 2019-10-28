No conflict of interest-Conte on FT Vatican-probe report

Rome, October 28 - The Italian government said Monday that Premier Giuseppe Conte has done nothing wrong after the Financial Times reported on a link between him and an investment fund at the centre of a financial corruption investigation in the Vatican. "As regards the reports by the Financial Times, it should be pointed out that Conte only gave a legal opinion and was not aware, nor was he expected to know, that some investors referred to a Vatican-supported investment fund that is today at the centre of an investigation," the premier's office said in a statement.