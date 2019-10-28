Soccer: Atalanta capitalise as Juve, Inter held

Rome, October 28 - Third-placed Atalanta took advantage of Juventus and Inter both drawing, thrashing Udinese 7-1 on Sunday to close the gap on the top two. Juve, who were held 1-1 at promoted Lecce on Saturday, have 23 points from nine games, one more than Inter, who 2-2 at home against Parma. Atlanta have 20 points while fourth-placed Napoli are three points further back after a 1-1 draw at SPAL. AS Roma moved up to fifth with 16 points thanks to a 2-1 win over AC Milan, who are 12th.