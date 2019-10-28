Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2019 | 11:55

Rome

UniCredit says 3 million clients hit by data breach

Account details were not compromised says banking giant

Rome, October 28 - Italian banking giant UniCredit said Monday that around three million of its clients in Italy were affected by a data breach in 2015, while stressing that account details were not compromised. "The UniCredit cyber security team has identified a data incident involving a file generated in 2015 containing a defined set of approximately 3 million records limited to the Italian perimeter," the lender said in a statement. "The records consist of names, city, telephone number and email only. Consequently no other personal data or any bank details permitting access to customer accounts or allowing for unauthorized transactions have been compromised. "UniCredit immediately launched an internal investigation and has informed all the relevant authorities, including the police. "The bank is contacting all potentially affected persons exclusively by post and-or online banking notifications. For any concerns, customers can contact the UniCredit customer services' team or call toll free 800 323285".

