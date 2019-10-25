School head asks for lesson on Banksy after graffiti

>>>ANSA/ PD-M5S test alliance at regional level in Umbria
Vicenza
25 Ottobre 2019
Vicenza, October 25 - The head of a Vicenza high school has ordered a lesson on Banksy after the walls of the building were defaced by graffiti. "We have to distinguish between street art and vandalism," said the head, Antonio Maria Bianchin.
