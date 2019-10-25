ANSA/ PD-M5S test alliance at regional level in Umbria

Rome, October 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was campaigning together with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, the leaders of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD) respectively, in Narni on Friday ahead of Sunday's regional election in Umbria. The anti-establishment M5S and the centre-left PD were fierce rivals until recently. But they formed a pact at the national level for a new government in August after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the first Conte government, which was based on an alliance between the M5S and the League. The PD and the M5S have now teamed up again to back Vincenzo Bianconi's bid to become governor of Umbria as they seek to end a long series of victories in regional elections by the League-led centre right. Conte defended his government's 2020 budget bill as he took the stage at a rally, saying it redistributed resources to those most in need. Di Maio and Zingaretti were present along with Health Minister Roberto Speranza of the small, leftwing LEU group. But ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the former PD head who recently formed a new centrist group, Italia Viva, was not at the rally. "There will be other opportunities to involve him," said Conte. Zingaretti, meanwhile, did not try to hide the fact that the PD and the M5S disagree on many issues. "There are lots of differences, but we are together because we love Italy," he said. Conte said the coalition had a future and would increasingly become more attuned to each other. "Working together, working as a team, we will work ever better, we'll get more and more in tune with each other, which is fundamental," he said. Asked about the prospects for the coalition, he said "it has a future". Salvini was also in Umbria, at Città di Castello, ahead of the vote. "Signor Conte has realised that the party is over for him," Salvini said. The former interior minister said the centre right would dedicate victory in Umbria to "the former lawyer of the people", a reference to how Conte considered himself when he became premier for the first time with the backing of the League and the M5S. "The people will give a lesson to this government of betrayal".