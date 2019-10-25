Two killed, four injured in car crash near Taranto

>>>ANSA/ PD-M5S test alliance at regional level in Umbria
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti
i più letti
Massafra
25 Ottobre 2019
Massafra, October 25 - Two people were killed and four were injured in a head-on car crash Friday near Taranto between Massafra and Chiatona. Sources said both drivers, a man and a woman, were killed on impact, while the four injured people were taken to hospital.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su