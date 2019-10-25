Pope sorry for indigenous statuettes in Tiber

Vatican City, October 25 - Pope Francis on Friday said he was sorry that indigenous Amazonian fertility statuettes were stolen from a church near St Peter's Basilica and hurled into the Tiber earlier this week. The theft was carried out by ultra-conservative Catholics who regarded the female fertility figures as being pagan. The pope said the statuettes "spurred a lot of media hype" but had not been displayed "with idolatrous intentions". He said they had been found, undamaged. The four statuettes depicted naked, pregnant native women holding their swollen bellies. The Mother Earth figures that brought to Rome from the Amazon for a landmark Vatican summit on Catholicism in the Amazon. "As bishop of this diocese I apologise to the people who were offended," said Francis. The statuettes were on show in the church of Santa Maria in Traspontina.