Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome
First future moon-Mars space station module to be Italian

Turin
Soccer: Ronaldo rested at Lecce

Rome

Vatican City
Pope sorry for indigenous statuettes in Tiber

Milan
Milan metro users hit by pepper spray

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini into Vienna semis after Rublev win

Rome
Steel crucial says Patuanelli after A.Mittal talks

Vicenza
School head asks for lesson on Banksy after graffiti

Vicenza
School head asks Banksy lesson after graffiti

Bari
24 arrests over Bari turf war

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

TarantoIl caso
Mittal, Patuanelli: «Azienda rispetti accordi» Usb: «Sciopero il 5 novembre»

BariI controlli della polizia
Bari, troppi autisti al cellulare: in poche ore beccati in 23, scattano multe salate

Batdai carabinieri
A tutta velocità su un camion rubato: arrestato 40enne di Andria in Abruzzo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: rave party non autorizzato, 20 denunce

Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Vatican City

Pope sorry for indigenous statuettes in Tiber

I apologise top people who were offended

Vatican City, October 25 - Pope Francis on Friday said he was sorry that indigenous Amazonian fertility statuettes were stolen from a church near St Peter's Basilica and hurled into the Tiber earlier this week. The theft was carried out by ultra-conservative Catholics who regarded the female fertility figures as being pagan. The pope said the statuettes "spurred a lot of media hype" but had not been displayed "with idolatrous intentions". He said they had been found, undamaged. The four statuettes depicted naked, pregnant native women holding their swollen bellies. The Mother Earth figures that brought to Rome from the Amazon for a landmark Vatican summit on Catholicism in the Amazon. "As bishop of this diocese I apologise to the people who were offended," said Francis. The statuettes were on show in the church of Santa Maria in Traspontina.

