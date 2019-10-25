Lamorgese meets migrant rescue NGOs

Rome, October 25 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Friday met representatives of NGOs working to save migrants in the Mediterranean. The meeting, the ministry said, was the "first step in starting direct talks between the parties". The previous government, featuring the anti-migrant League party, had banned the NGOs from landing in Italian ports. As well as interior ministry chiefs, the meeting also involved representatives of the foreign ministry and the general command of the corps of port authority heads.