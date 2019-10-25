Milan metro users hit by pepper spray

Milan, October 25 - The use of pepper spray at Milan's Cimiano metro station on Friday caused respiratory problems among some passengers, emergency services said. The spray caused the passengers to have bad turns, the services said. Ten people aged between one and 56 were treated on the spot including some children, and none were taken to hospital. They suffered a "mild intoxication", services said, after the spray was released at the entrance turnstiles. Police said they would use video footage to try to identify the perpetrators.