Steel crucial says Patuanelli after A.Mittal talks

Rome, October 25 - The steel sector is crucial for the government, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said after talks with Arcelor Mittal over the shadow hanging over the former ILVA works at Taranto Friday. He said the government was "compact" about this. Patuanelli said the Franco-Indian group had not raised the question of a "penal shield" that has reportedly been lifted on the former ILVA works, allegedly exposing it to possible closure. He said that an environmental cleanup would go forward while preserving jobs at the Puglia plant, Europe's biggest. Pollution from the plant has been linked to higher than average cancer rates in the Taranto area. Arcelor Mittal took over the plant, and other former ILVA works in Liguria and Piedmont, earlier this year. Former interior minister Matteo Salvini, the far-right League party leader, said earlier this week that the lifting of the legal shield had doomed the plant. He said Premier Giuseppe Conte, 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi have shown themselves to be "inept" on the possible closure of the Taranto plant and other former ILVA works in Liguria and Piedmont. "Closing the doors on Arcelor Mittal, without solving the environmental problems at Taranto and making us slaves of steel produced abroad, is madness," he said. "The League is on the side of the workers, of the 15,000 Puglian, Ligurian and Piedmontese families who risk finding themselves without jobs because of the ineptness of Renzi, Conte and Di Maio," he said. Davide Faraone of Italia Viva (IV), a government ally, said the relevant legislation had been introduced by the last government, which featured Salvini as deputy premier as well as interior minister.