Tennis: Berrettini into Vienna semis after Rublev win

Rome, October 25 - Italian no 1 Matteo Berrettini got into semifinals of the ATP tournament in Vienna after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-5 7-6 Friday. The Roman player will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain. The win keeps Berrettini in eighth spot in the Race to London, which grants access to the ATP Finals.