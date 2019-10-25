Man, 74, attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs'

Pordenone, October 25 - A 74-year-old man was attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs' owned by a relative near Pordenone on Friday. The dogs were owned by the woman relative, sources said. The man reportedly entered the dogs' compound, adjacent to his home, to feed them. His wife was also attacked after she rushed to his aid having heard him cry for help. She has been taken to hospital. The woman is not said to be in a life-threatening condition. The incident took place in the small town of Brugnera. The dogs had never attacked anyone before, sources said.