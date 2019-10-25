Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 16:17

Vicenza
School head asks Banksy lesson after graffiti

Bari
24 arrests over Bari turf war

Pordenone
Man, 74, attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs'

Naples
Constitutional Court 'attacked' over lifer ruling-Lattanzi

Milan
Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard (3)

Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Rome
Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Bologna
Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

HomeIncidente stradale
Scontro frontale tra due auto: due morti sulla Chiatona-Massafra

Batdai carabinieri
A tutta velocità su un camion rubato: arrestato 40enne di Andria in Abruzzo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: rave party non autorizzato, 20 denunce

Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Bariil dono
Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Rome

'Party's over for Conte' counters Salvini before regional vote

Rome, October 25 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was campaigning together with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, the leaders of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD) respectively, in Narni on Friday ahead of Sunday's regional election in Umbria. The anti-establishment M5S and the centre-left PD were fierce rivals until recently. But they formed a pact at the national level for a new government in August after League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the first Conte government, which was based on an alliance between the M5S and the League. The PD and the M5S have now teamed up again to back Vincenzo Bianconi's bid to become governor of Umbria as they seek to end a long series of victories in regional elections by the League-led centre right. Conte defended his government's 2020 budget bill as he took the stage at a rally, saying it redistributed resources to those most in need. Di Maio and Zingaretti were present along with Health Minister Roberto Speranza of the small, leftwing LEU group. But ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the former PD head who recently formed a new centrist group, Italia Viva, was not at the rally. "There will be other opportunities to involve him," said Conte. Zingaretti, meanwhile, did not try to hide the fact that the PD and the M5S disagree on many issues. "There are lots of differences, but we are together because we love Italy," he said. Salvini was also in Umbria, at Città di Castello, ahead of the vote. "Signor Conte has realised that the party is over for him," Salvini said. Conte said the coalition had a future and would increasingly become more attuned to each other. "Working together, working as a team, we will work ever better, we'll get more and more in tune with each other, which is fundamental," he said. Asked about the prospects for the coalition, he said "it has a future".

