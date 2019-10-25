Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 16:18

Vicenza
School head asks Banksy lesson after graffiti

Bari
24 arrests over Bari turf war

Pordenone
Man, 74, attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs'

Naples
Constitutional Court 'attacked' over lifer ruling-Lattanzi

Milan
Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard (3)

Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Rome
Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Bologna
Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

HomeIncidente stradale
Scontro frontale tra due auto: due morti sulla Chiatona-Massafra

Batdai carabinieri
A tutta velocità su un camion rubato: arrestato 40enne di Andria in Abruzzo

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: rave party non autorizzato, 20 denunce

Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Bariil dono
Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Rome

Trains, planes halted nationwide, Rome trash workers down tools

Rome, October 25 - The Italian capital was hit especially hard Friday from a nationwide strike in the transport sector and other fields. Workers in rubbish collection, schools and lawyers were also on strike. The action included workers from companies controlled by the city of Rome. This was in protest at how companies like public transport agency ATAC and trash firm AMA are managed and at the general state of degradation the city is suffering. According to CGIL union chief Natale di Cola, of employees at the Rome municipal waste collection company AMA, "over 75% of workers took part". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) who is fending off calls to quit, unsuccessfully appealed for the strike to be revoked earlier this week. She blasted the action on Friday. "A minority of trade unionists are trying to hold hostage a city of three million residents - workers, mothers and fathers who every day take their children to school, students, commuters," Raggi, who was elected Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide in 2016, said via Twitter. "Most citizens are tired of unjustified strikes". M5S leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said it was "unacceptable to always have these strikes on a Friday". Alitalia workers were on strike for four hours and the Lazio regional transport companies COTRAL and civil aviation authority ENAV were also halting their work for the day.

