Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 16:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vicenza
School head asks Banksy lesson after graffiti

School head asks Banksy lesson after graffiti

 
Bari
24 arrests over Bari turf war

24 arrests over Bari turf war

 
Pordenone
Man, 74, attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs'

Man, 74, attacked and killed by two 'defence dogs'

 
Naples
Constitutional Court 'attacked' over lifer ruling-Lattanzi

Constitutional Court 'attacked' over lifer ruling-Lattanzi

 
Milan
Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

 
Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard (3)

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard (3)

 
Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

 
Rome
Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

 
Bologna
Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

 
Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

 
Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

 

Il Biancorosso

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIncidente stradale
Scontro frontale tra due auto: due morti sulla Chiatona-Massafra

Scontro frontale tra due auto: due morti sulla Chiatona-Massafra

 
Batdai carabinieri
A tutta velocità su un camion rubato: arrestato 40enne di Andria in Abruzzo

A tutta velocità su un camion rubato: arrestato 40enne di Andria in Abruzzo

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: rave party non autorizzato, 20 denunce

Francavilla Fontana: rave party non autorizzato, 20 denunce

 
Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

 
Bariil dono
Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

 
Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

 
Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

 
Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

 

i più letti

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

Rome

Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Oil and gas output up 6%, 'best ever'

Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Rome, October 25 - Italian fuels giant Eni on Friday posted third-quarter adjusted net profit of 776 million euros, 44% down on the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit was 2.16 billion euros, 35% down on the same period last year, the company said. Oil and gas output was 6% up on the same quarter last year, Eni said. This was the Best performance ever", said financial director Massimo Mondazzi, during a conference call with analysts. Eni said it had found new resources in the Gulf of Suez. Commenting on the results, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, remarked: "Eni has delivered robust results in the quarter, while also finalizing the acquisition of Exxon's assets in Norway and a 20% stake in the Ruwais refinery in the UAE, providing a further boost to growth and stability. We achieved significant 6% growth in upstream production in the quarter, mainly from Egypt, Kazakhstan and Ghana, as well as first production from Mexico, just 11 months after the final investment decision was made. "The growth in production and results from gas sales and oil marketing allowed us to generate significantly better cash flow of €9.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, despite an adverse trading environment. This is sufficient to cover not only the €5.6 billion in net investments during the period, but also the planned dividend and buy-back for the entire year, forecast at approximately €3.4 billion. This shows that Eni's efficient portfolio can achieve breakeven at prices well below current difficult conditions. In particular, in the third quarter Brent prices decreased by 13 $/barrel and European gas prices fell by over 50%, as the downward trend which began in 2018 gathered pace. From the end of the year, the acquisition in Norway, adding further production of around 100 thousand barrels per day, in addition to the stabilizing contribution from our stake in the Ruwais refinery, which will increase our current refining capacity by 35%, will contribute to the robustness of our results. "Finally, it is important to highlight the continued progress from our complementary businesses of the future, from bio-refineries to renewables and the first waste to fuel pilot plants, which draw on in-house research and will become more and more our "second exploration activity" in terms of new business generation. On the new Suze Gul find, Eni said: "Eni announces the discovery of new resources in the Abu Rudeis Sidri development lease, in the Gulf of Suez, where the operating company Petrobel, equally held by Eni and by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), drilled an appraisal well of the discovery of Sidri South, announced last July. The Sidri 36 appraisal well, drilled to assess the field continuity westward in a down dip position with respect to Sidri-23 discovery well, encountered an important hydrocarbon column in the clastic sequences of the Nubia Formation (200 meters of hydrocarbon column). This new and important result continues the positive track record of the "near field" exploration in Eni's historical concessions in Egypt and prove how the use of new play concepts and of the technology allows to re-evaluate areas where exploration was considered having reached a high level of maturity."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati