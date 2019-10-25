Eni Q3 adjusted net profit 44% down

Rome, October 25 - Italian fuels giant Eni on Friday posted third-quarter adjusted net profit of 776 million euros, 44% down on the same period last year. Adjusted operating profit was 2.16 billion euros, 35% down on the same period last year, the company said. Oil and gas output was 6% up on the same quarter last year, Eni said. This was the Best performance ever", said financial director Massimo Mondazzi, during a conference call with analysts. Eni said it had found new resources in the Gulf of Suez. Commenting on the results, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, remarked: "Eni has delivered robust results in the quarter, while also finalizing the acquisition of Exxon's assets in Norway and a 20% stake in the Ruwais refinery in the UAE, providing a further boost to growth and stability. We achieved significant 6% growth in upstream production in the quarter, mainly from Egypt, Kazakhstan and Ghana, as well as first production from Mexico, just 11 months after the final investment decision was made. "The growth in production and results from gas sales and oil marketing allowed us to generate significantly better cash flow of €9.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, despite an adverse trading environment. This is sufficient to cover not only the €5.6 billion in net investments during the period, but also the planned dividend and buy-back for the entire year, forecast at approximately €3.4 billion. This shows that Eni's efficient portfolio can achieve breakeven at prices well below current difficult conditions. In particular, in the third quarter Brent prices decreased by 13 $/barrel and European gas prices fell by over 50%, as the downward trend which began in 2018 gathered pace. From the end of the year, the acquisition in Norway, adding further production of around 100 thousand barrels per day, in addition to the stabilizing contribution from our stake in the Ruwais refinery, which will increase our current refining capacity by 35%, will contribute to the robustness of our results. "Finally, it is important to highlight the continued progress from our complementary businesses of the future, from bio-refineries to renewables and the first waste to fuel pilot plants, which draw on in-house research and will become more and more our "second exploration activity" in terms of new business generation. On the new Suze Gul find, Eni said: "Eni announces the discovery of new resources in the Abu Rudeis Sidri development lease, in the Gulf of Suez, where the operating company Petrobel, equally held by Eni and by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), drilled an appraisal well of the discovery of Sidri South, announced last July. The Sidri 36 appraisal well, drilled to assess the field continuity westward in a down dip position with respect to Sidri-23 discovery well, encountered an important hydrocarbon column in the clastic sequences of the Nubia Formation (200 meters of hydrocarbon column). This new and important result continues the positive track record of the "near field" exploration in Eni's historical concessions in Egypt and prove how the use of new play concepts and of the technology allows to re-evaluate areas where exploration was considered having reached a high level of maturity."