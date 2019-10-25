6.6 mn Italians travelling over Nov 1 long weekend

Rome, October 25 - Some 6.6 million Italians will travel for weekend breaks on Friday November 1, the All Saints holiday leading into a long weekend, hotel group Federalberghi said Friday. Some 87.5% of them will stay in Italy, it said. Some 11.8% will go abroad. Of those staying in the Bel Paese, 31.3% will go to art cities, 24.2% will go to the mountains, and 12.3% the seaside, Federalberghi said. The overall turnover will be around 2.21 billion euros, it said. That is 7.1% down on last year, the hotel association said. The holiday at the beginning of November used to be a day longer. But the November 2 All Souls Day holiday was cancelled some years ago.