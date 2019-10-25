Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 14:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bologna
Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

 
Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

 
Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

 
Vatican City
Those who don't feel good-evil fight 'anaesthetised' - pope

Those who don't feel good-evil fight 'anaesthetised' - pope

 
Milan
Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

 
Rome
6.6 mn Italians travelling over Nov 1 long weekend

6.6 mn Italians travelling over Nov 1 long weekend

 
Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

 
Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

 
Rome
Sicily on storms red alert

Sicily on storms red alert

 
Rome
Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

 
Cosenza
Quake spooks people in Calabria

Quake spooks people in Calabria

 

Il Biancorosso

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

 
Bariil dono
Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

 
Brindisiblue park award
Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

 
Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

 
Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

 
Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

 
TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 

i più letti

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Men held after mother of one reported son to police

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome, October 25 - Rome police on Friday detained two suspects in relation to the homicide of Luca Sacchi, a 24-year-old personal trainer who was shot in the head in a street in the capital two nights ago, sources said. The attack took place late on Wednesday and Sacchi died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The suspects are both 21-year-old Romans, the sources said. They were detained after the mother of one of the suspects told police on Thursday she feared her son was involved, sources said. The man who allegedly shot Sacchi does not have a criminal record while the person who was with him has been convicted in the past of drugs offences, the sources said. According to an initial reconstruction of events, Sacchi was killed during a robbery that ensued following a drug deal that went wrong. The suspects are thought to have offered to obtain drugs after noticing that Sacchi's girlfriend had money in her backpack. But they came back with guns and allegedly tried to rob the woman, at which point Sacchi tried to defend her and one of the suspects shot him. But the girlfriend, Anastasia Kylemnyk, told RAI TV Friday that "drugs didn't come into it". "Drugs? They didn't come into it. Luca was there to look after his little brother who was in the pub," she told TG1, the news channel of the first channel of the Italian state broadcaster. "Luca never met the pushers...Luca protected me as he always did, he put the man on the ground and perhaps because of that they got scared," she said. Meanwhile Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said Rome had problems but was "not Gotham City". He also said that security should not be the subject of political finger pointing after a spat between far-right opposition League leader Matteo Salvini and Premier Giuseppe Conte Thursday. Former interior minister Salvini, head of the anti-migrant Eurskeptic League, said the government had made "disastrous" cuts to police funding. Conte called Salvini "pathetic" for allegedly exploiting a murder to try to score political points. Conte denied there had been police funding cuts. "Yesterday we approved the extra resources for overtime for the police in 2018, and just guess who should have done that and didn't," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati