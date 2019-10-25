Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Milan, October 25 - A 30-year-old Peruvian man was freed from pretrial detention Friday after a woman broke down in court and retracted a rape charge against him. The man had spent over a year in detention, accused of sexual violence, before the case came to court. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year jail term for the man. The woman had claimed the man raped her in Milan 18 months ago. All charges against the man have now been dropped, judicial sources said. The man will be released as soon as possible, they said.