Bologna
Gang leader, 16, arrested for attacking peers

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome
Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti campaign together in Umbria

Vatican City
Those who don't feel good-evil fight 'anaesthetised' - pope

Milan
Man freed after woman retracts rape charge

Rome
6.6 mn Italians travelling over Nov 1 long weekend

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

Rome
Sicily on storms red alert

Rome
Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

Cosenza
Quake spooks people in Calabria

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Potenzasul raccordo autostradale
Tamponamento a catena nel Potentino: veicoli accartocciati, 3 feriti

Bariil dono
Bari, a Palazzo di Città quadro in memoria ex sindaco Farace

Brindisiblue park award
Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Milan

Peruvian man, 30, in Milan

Milan, October 25 - A 30-year-old Peruvian man was freed from pretrial detention Friday after a woman broke down in court and retracted a rape charge against him. The man had spent over a year in detention, accused of sexual violence, before the case came to court. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year jail term for the man. The woman had claimed the man raped her in Milan 18 months ago. All charges against the man have now been dropped, judicial sources said. The man will be released as soon as possible, they said.

