Those who don't feel good-evil fight 'anaesthetised' - pope

Vatican City, October 25 - Those who don't feel the battle between good and evil within themselves have been "anaesthetised", Pope Francis said on Friday. Speaking at morning Mass in the Vatican, Francis said the faithful should ask the Lord for the "light" to fully understand what is happening inside us. "It is a struggle between good and evil," he said at St Martha's House, the hostel he lives in. "But it is not abstract good and abstract evil. "Between the good that the Holy Spirit inspires us to do and the evil which the evil spirit inspires us to do, it is a struggle. "It is a struggle for all of us. "If some of us were to say 'but I don't feel this, I am blessed, I live a tranquil life, in peace', I would say 'you are not blessed, you are anaesthetised, you don't understand what is happening'." In this daily battle, the pope said "today we may win and tomorrow there will be another battle, and the day after another one, "until the end".