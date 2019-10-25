Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 13:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

 
Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

 
Rome
Sicily on storms red alert

Sicily on storms red alert

 
Rome
Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

 
Cosenza
Quake spooks people in Calabria

Quake spooks people in Calabria

 
Rome
Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

 
Milan
Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

 
Genoa
Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

 
Reggio Calabria
Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

 
Ivrea
Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 

Il Biancorosso

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiblue park award
Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

 
Potenzamusica
Mango, a 5 anni dalla scomparsa arriva il cofanetto che ricorda l'artista lucano

Mango, a 5 anni dalla scomparsa arriva il cofanetto che ricorda l'artista lucano

 
Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

 
Bariil blitz della polizia
Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

 
Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

 
Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

 
TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 

i più letti

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

ArcelorMittal: domani sindacati convocati al Mise da Patuanelli

ArcelorMittal: oggi sindacati convocati al Mise da Patuanelli

Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Men held after mother of one reported son to police

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome, October 25 - Rome police on Friday detained two suspects in relation to the homicide of Luca Sacchi, a 24-year-old who was shot in the head in a street in the capital two nights ago, sources said. The attack took place late on Wednesday and Sacchi died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The suspects are both 21-year-old Romans, the sources said. They were detained after the mother of one of the suspects told police on Thursday she feared her son was involved, sources said. The man who allegedly shot Sacchi does not have a criminal record while the person who was with him has been convicted in the past of drugs offences, the sources said. According to an initial reconstruction of events, Sacchi was killed during a robbery that ensued following a drug deal that went wrong. The suspects are thought to have offered to obtain drugs after noticing that Sacchi's girlfriend had money in her backpack. But they came back with guns and allegedly tried to rob the woman, at which point Sacchi tried to defend her and one of the suspects shot him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati