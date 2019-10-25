Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Rome, October 25 - Rome police on Friday detained two suspects in relation to the homicide of Luca Sacchi, a 24-year-old who was shot in the head in a street in the capital two nights ago, sources said. The attack took place late on Wednesday and Sacchi died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The suspects are both 21-year-old Romans, the sources said. They were detained after the mother of one of the suspects told police on Thursday she feared her son was involved, sources said. The man who allegedly shot Sacchi does not have a criminal record while the person who was with him has been convicted in the past of drugs offences, the sources said. According to an initial reconstruction of events, Sacchi was killed during a robbery that ensued following a drug deal that went wrong. The suspects are thought to have offered to obtain drugs after noticing that Sacchi's girlfriend had money in her backpack. But they came back with guns and allegedly tried to rob the woman, at which point Sacchi tried to defend her and one of the suspects shot him.