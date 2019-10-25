'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

Rome, October 25 - The Italian capital was hit especially hard Friday from a nationwide strike in the transport sector and other fields. Workers in rubbish collection, schools and lawyers were also on strike. The action included workers from companies controlled by the city of Rome. This was in protest at how companies like public transport agency ATAC and trash firm AMA are managed and at the general state of degradation the city is suffering. According to CGIL union chief Natale di Cola, of employees at the Rome municipal waste collection company AMA, "over 75% of workers took part". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) who is fending off calls to quit, unsuccessfully appealed for the strike to be revoked earlier this week. She blasted the action on Friday. "A minority of trade unionists are trying to hold hostage a city of three million residents - workers, mothers and fathers who every day take their children to school, students, commuters," Raggi, who was elected Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide in 2016, said via Twitter. "Most citizens are tired of unjustified strikes". Alitalia workers were on strike for four hours and the Lazio regional transport companies COTRAL and civil aviation authority ENAV were also halting their work for the day.