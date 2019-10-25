Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 13:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects detained after man gunned down in Rome

 
Rome
'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

 
Rome
Sicily on storms red alert

Sicily on storms red alert

 
Rome
Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

 
Cosenza
Quake spooks people in Calabria

Quake spooks people in Calabria

 
Rome
Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

 
Milan
Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

 
Genoa
Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

 
Reggio Calabria
Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

 
Ivrea
Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 

Il Biancorosso

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiblue park award
Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

Parchi Blu: oasi Torre Guaceto premiata, tra le 16 aree meglio protette al mondo

 
Potenzamusica
Mango, a 5 anni dalla scomparsa arriva il cofanetto che ricorda l'artista lucano

Mango, a 5 anni dalla scomparsa arriva il cofanetto che ricorda l'artista lucano

 
Foggiain stazione
Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

Foggia, polizia cattura 2 scafisti moldavi: avevano portato migranti dalla Turchia in Calabria

 
Bariil blitz della polizia
Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

 
Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

 
Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

 
TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 

i più letti

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Mafia: colpo ai clan Parisi e Palermiti, decine di arresti da Bari all’Emilia

Bari, clan in guerra per il controllo del quartiere Japigia: 24 arresti all'alba VD

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

Rome

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

Trains, planes halted nationwide, Rome trash workers down tools

'Black Friday' strike hits Rome hard

Rome, October 25 - The Italian capital was hit especially hard Friday from a nationwide strike in the transport sector and other fields. Workers in rubbish collection, schools and lawyers were also on strike. The action included workers from companies controlled by the city of Rome. This was in protest at how companies like public transport agency ATAC and trash firm AMA are managed and at the general state of degradation the city is suffering. According to CGIL union chief Natale di Cola, of employees at the Rome municipal waste collection company AMA, "over 75% of workers took part". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) who is fending off calls to quit, unsuccessfully appealed for the strike to be revoked earlier this week. She blasted the action on Friday. "A minority of trade unionists are trying to hold hostage a city of three million residents - workers, mothers and fathers who every day take their children to school, students, commuters," Raggi, who was elected Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide in 2016, said via Twitter. "Most citizens are tired of unjustified strikes". Alitalia workers were on strike for four hours and the Lazio regional transport companies COTRAL and civil aviation authority ENAV were also halting their work for the day.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati