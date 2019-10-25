Sicily on storms red alert

Rome, October 25 - The civil protection department put eastern Sicily on red alert on Friday due violent storms that caused some rail services to be suspended. Italy has been hit by a wave of extreme weather that claimed two lives and caused significant damage in northern Italy earlier this week. It was thought that the storms had claimed another life on Friday when an elderly man was reported missing in Licata, near Agrigento. But police now suspect that the man, who had been ill for some time, threw himself in a river to commit suicide.