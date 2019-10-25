Quake spooks people in Calabria

Cosenza, October 25 - People in the Calabrian province of Cosenza got a nasty scare early on Friday because of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the area at 6:31am. The quake's epicentre was at sea off the coast of Scalea at a depth of 11 kilometres. Some people took to the streets in fear, but there have been no reports so far of people being injured or of significant damage. Services on the rail link between Sapri and Paola were suspended as a precautionary measure.