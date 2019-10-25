Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2019 | 11:34

Rome
Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree

 
Cosenza
Quake spooks people in Calabria

Quake spooks people in Calabria

 
Rome
Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

 
Milan
Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

 
Genoa
Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

 
Reggio Calabria
Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

 
Ivrea
Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 
Venice
Venice entry fee to start in July

Venice entry fee to start in July

 

il nigeriano biancorosso
Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

Awua, ventitré minuti per conquistare Bari

 

Bariil blitz della polizia
Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

Omicidi e rapine per dominare il quartiere: guerra fra i clan a Japigia

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Anzi: litiga col fratello e tenta di ucciderlo con un coltello, arrestato 41enne

Anzi: litiga col fratello e tenta di ucciderlo con un coltello, arrestato 41enne

 
Materail bilancio
Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

Basilicata, più migranti, ma meno nati e acquisizioni di cittadinanza

 
Leccetrasporti
Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

Lecce, tutti in bus al Via del Mare: navette per 600 tifosi all'ora

 
FoggiaGli arresti
Foggia, nuove accuse ai Cera: contestata la corruzione elettorale

Foggia, nuove accuse ai Cera: contestata la corruzione elettorale

 
TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 
Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

 

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

Dia sequestra beni per 5 mln di euro a tarantino già condannato per mafia

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L'ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

Fuga di notizie su Emiliano: sequestrati cellulari di 2 giornalisti. Fnsi: violata segretezza fonti

ArcelorMittal: domani sindacati convocati al Mise da Patuanelli

ArcelorMittal: oggi sindacati convocati al Mise da Patuanelli

Cosenza

Quake spooks people in Calabria

People take to streets in fear but no reports of damage,injuries

Quake spooks people in Calabria

Cosenza, October 25 - People in the Calabrian province of Cosenza got a nasty scare early on Friday because of a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the area at 6:31am. The quake's epicentre was at sea off the coast of Scalea at a depth of 11 kilometres. Some people took to the streets in fear, but there have been no reports so far of people being injured or of significant damage. Services on the rail link between Sapri and Paola were suspended as a precautionary measure.

