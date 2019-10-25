Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree
Rome
25 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 25 - The budgets of government ministries are set to be cut by 3.089 billion euros next year, according to a draft of the fiscal decree linked to the 2020 budget law. The decree will make it possible to create a 5.3-billion-euro fund for tax cuts next year, sources said.
