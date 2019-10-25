Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

Three bn euros in cuts to ministries - draft fiscal decree
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco» VD
Rome
25 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 25 - Rome police on Friday questioned two suspects about the homicide of Luca Sacchi, a 24-year-old who was gunned down in a street in the capital two nights ago, sources said. It was initially thought that Sacchi was killed while trying to defend his girlfriend during a robbery, but investigators now suspect that drugs or something else could be behind the homicide. The suspects are both 21-year-old Romans, the sources said. The attack took place late on Wednesday and Sacchi died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su