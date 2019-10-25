Two suspects questioned after man gunned down in Rome

Rome, October 25 - Rome police on Friday questioned two suspects about the homicide of Luca Sacchi, a 24-year-old who was gunned down in a street in the capital two nights ago, sources said. It was initially thought that Sacchi was killed while trying to defend his girlfriend during a robbery, but investigators now suspect that drugs or something else could be behind the homicide. The suspects are both 21-year-old Romans, the sources said. The attack took place late on Wednesday and Sacchi died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday.