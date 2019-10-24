Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan
24 Ottobre 2019
Pisa, October 24 - An armed man holed up in his home at Vicopisano near Pisa on Thursday, for so far unknown reasons. Police negotiators are trying to get him to come out. Before barricading himself inside the man reportedly threatened passerby with a shotgun, police said. Carabinieri have surrounded the building.
