Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

Milan, October 24 - The 2020 Giro d'Italia will start in Budapest on May 9 and end in Milan on May 31, with three time trials, six flat stages, six of medium difficulty and five high mountain ones along the way, with a total of seven uphill finishes, organisers said Thursday. The Passo dello Stelvio will be next year's Cima Coppi, or highest point of the race. For the first time a stage will start inside a military base, at Rivolto, HQ of the 2nd air force formation. "Let's hope the final time trial in Milan is decisive," said Milan Mayor Beppe Sala, commenting on the return of the finish to the Lombard capital. Slovakia's three-time world road race champion Peter Sagan said at the presentation of the Giro d'Italia 2020's course that he would take part for the first time "unless something happens to me". Sagan is also slated to take part in the Tour de France next year. photo: this year's winner Richard Carapaz of Ecuador