Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Ivrea
24 Ottobre 2019
Ivrea, October 24 - A 23-year-old man from Castellamonte in Piedmont staged a fake kidnapping in Calabria to get money from his mother, police said Thursday. The man sent his mother a phot of himself tied and gagged near Reggio Calabria and sent her a ransom demand for hundreds of thousands of euros.
