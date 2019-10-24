Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan
Genoa
24 Ottobre 2019
Genoa, October 24 - The sole postal worker in a post office at Vobbia near Genoa stole some 440,000 euros from customers over 20 years, police said Thursday. The woman in the town of 400 inhabitants in the hills above Genoa was arrested for emptying out savings accounts and setting up fake ones in order to gamble at a casino, police said.
