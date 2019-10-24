Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

Milan, October 24 - Over 150 people gathered on Wednesday in Moscow's central Audi City Center, near Red Square, for the presentation of the Madonna di Campiglio night slalom. The 3Tre ski slope and its 66 years of history were also celebrated. The visit was the first ever in Russia for 3Tre on Tour, a promotional tour for the Madonna di Campiglio event. The 2019/2020 edition will take place on January 8 instead of December 22, just after the Orthodox Christmas. The event will be a chance for Russian fans to experience a unique sporting event and discover a high-quality ski resort in the Brenta Dolomites, northern Italy. Organised by the Comitato 3Tre and the Madonna di Campiglio-Pinzolo-Val Rendena tourism agency in collaboration with ENIT Russia and the Russian Ski Federation, 3Tre on Tour in Moscow was taken part in by the head of the 3Tre committee Lorenzo Conci, Campiglio-Pinzolo-Val Rendena APT general director Matteo Bonapace, Fabio Gerola of Trentino Marketing, Alexey Orlov (head of the alpine skiing sector of the Russian Ski Federation), ENIT Moscow chief Irina Petrenko, First Counsellor of the Italian Embassy to Russia Pierluigi Schettino, and Italian Institute for Foreign Trade (ICE) director Pier Paolo Celeste. A crystal ball that acts as the trophy for the FIS World Cup is accompanying the committee on all the stops of 3Tre on Tour.