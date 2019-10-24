Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2019 | 19:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

Giro: 2020 race to run from Budapest to Milan

 
Genoa
Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

Sole post office worker steals 440,000 over 20 yrs

 
Reggio Calabria
Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

 
Ivrea
Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 
Pisa
Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

Armed man holes up in home near Pisa

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 
Venice
Venice entry fee to start in July

Venice entry fee to start in July

 
Naples
Cops discover new Camorra clan

Cops discover new Camorra clan

 
Milan
Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaGli arresti
Foggia, nuove accuse ai Cera: contestata la corruzione elettorale

Foggia, nuove accuse ai Cera: contestata la corruzione elettorale

 
TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
BariIl caso
Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

 
Leccedemografia
Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

 
Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

 
MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

 

i più letti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni
Asl: rivedere decisione

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Bari, «Mi hanno licenziato, mi butto giù»: panico sul Ponte Adriatico VD

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Milan

Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

Madonna di Campiglio presented and 3Tre celebrated

Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

Milan, October 24 - Over 150 people gathered on Wednesday in Moscow's central Audi City Center, near Red Square, for the presentation of the Madonna di Campiglio night slalom. The 3Tre ski slope and its 66 years of history were also celebrated. The visit was the first ever in Russia for 3Tre on Tour, a promotional tour for the Madonna di Campiglio event. The 2019/2020 edition will take place on January 8 instead of December 22, just after the Orthodox Christmas. The event will be a chance for Russian fans to experience a unique sporting event and discover a high-quality ski resort in the Brenta Dolomites, northern Italy. Organised by the Comitato 3Tre and the Madonna di Campiglio-Pinzolo-Val Rendena tourism agency in collaboration with ENIT Russia and the Russian Ski Federation, 3Tre on Tour in Moscow was taken part in by the head of the 3Tre committee Lorenzo Conci, Campiglio-Pinzolo-Val Rendena APT general director Matteo Bonapace, Fabio Gerola of Trentino Marketing, Alexey Orlov (head of the alpine skiing sector of the Russian Ski Federation), ENIT Moscow chief Irina Petrenko, First Counsellor of the Italian Embassy to Russia Pierluigi Schettino, and Italian Institute for Foreign Trade (ICE) director Pier Paolo Celeste. A crystal ball that acts as the trophy for the FIS World Cup is accompanying the committee on all the stops of 3Tre on Tour.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati