Cops discover new Camorra clan

Naples
24 Ottobre 2019
Naples, October 24 - Italian police on Thursday said they had discovered a new Camorra clan after an operation against the Neapolitan mafia that produced 23 arrests. The clan runs extortion rackets in the Sant'Erasmo area of the southern Italian city, they said.
