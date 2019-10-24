Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Rome, October 24 - A 24-year-old man shot in the head after trying to defend his girlfriend from a robbery in a Rome street Wednesday night died in hospital Thursday. Luca Sacchi, who would have turned 25 in February, had been taken to San Giovanni Hospital in a critical condition. The man was reportedly walking along the street with his girlfriend when two men came up behind them, hit the woman in the back of the head with a blunt object and stole her backpack. Then, when the man tried to react, they shot him in the head from close range, police said. The man was operated on immediately but died early Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at round 23:30 in via Teodoro Mommsen, in the Caffarella area of the Italian capital. Police are trying to track down the two men. If they are caught they will be charged with murder, police said. The girlfriend was treated in hospital for a bruise to the head. Friends of Sacchi told reporters "it was worse than an execution." The girlfriend, Anastasia, told investigators: "We had just left the pub. I felt I was being tugged form behind, they told me 'five us your bag'. I was handing it over to them when they hit me with a baseball bat. At that point Luca intervened, reacting and blocking the guy who had attacked me, and then the other assailant stepped in and shot him in the head." A family friend said "Anastasia is in shock. I met her for a minute. She said she was on the ground and they shot Luca in front of her. "She's shocked, it's a huge tragedy. Luca naturally reacted when he saw that his girlfriend had been hit by a baseball bat to the head and ended up on the ground. He certainly didn't think they would pull out a pistol". Former interior minister Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right opposition League party, said the government had made "disastrous" cuts to police funding.