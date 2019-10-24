Expo 2020 goal to lure investments says Glisenti

Rome, October 24 - Italy's aim at the Expo Dubai 2020 is to attract investments and boost exports to and from the Bel Paese, Expo Dubai 2020 Italy Commissioner Paolo Glisenti said Thursday. "The expo is an opportunity to promote Made in Italy towards those markets that will be highest growth in the next 10 years, strategic for our exports, and also to attract investments towards our small and medium-sized firms," he said at the event "One year to go: the business system at Expo 2020" held at the Foreign Trade Agency (ICE) in Rome. Glisenti stressed "the importance of Expo Dubai for attracting investments also towards start-ups". Foreign Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano said next year's expo would provide "a global showcase for our country, where businesses will be able to show the best of their ideas inspired by its theme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'. Di Stefano said "the United Arab Emirates have a huge need and political identity linked to sustainability and the necessary integration between innovation and respect for the environment." He said Italy was already present in the UAE "with several firms that are operating in this highly specialised sector." Di Stefano said the market was asking Italy to combine the "quality that has always marked us with the two words innovative and sustainable".